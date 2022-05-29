EAC ARMY EXERCISES: Six nations gather to build regional unity

At least 1,500 military police, prisons and civilian personnel from partner states of Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda and Tanzania are participating in routine combat exercises in Buikwe, Jinja and Mayuge up to 16th June 2022. Launching the exercise Ushirikiano Imara in Jinja, the exercise Director Major Gen Don Nabasa, said the exercise is being held under the theme Promoting Peace, Security and Stability towards the East African Community Integration. According to the regional head of mission, Lydia Wanyoto the aim of this exercise is to build an institution that will help others work together for a common goal. The official opening will be conducted on 3rd June 2022.