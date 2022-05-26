Donors say oil revenue might be swallowed up by corruption

Uganda could lose all its anticipated oil revenues to corruption if strategies to curb graft are not implemented. Uganda is expected to earn about 2.4 billion US dollars annually from the oil revenues in the next fifteen years but a study undertaken by the IGG to establish the cost of corruption in Uganda revealed that Uganda loses about 2.8 billion US Dollars to corruption every year. The red flag on Uganda’s oil revenues was raised by Uganda’s development partners, Ambassadors and Heads of Missions this morning during a meeting with the Inspector General of government Beti Kamya in Kampala.