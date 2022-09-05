Disaster prone areas warned of more rainfall

Ministry of water, the meteorological authority and the red cross have launched a weather forecast sensitization campaign to save property and lives in mudslide and flood-prone areas, in an exercise starting next month. According to the meteorological authority, the Elgon region, Rwenzori and Kigezi will have a heavy downpour that is likely to claim lives and property. The forecast is intended to inform the ministry of disaster preparedness of such eventualities as they ponder about the creation of safe zones for displaced persons.