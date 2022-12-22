Communities who have vacated wetlands get support

The Water and Environment Ministry has disbursed the first phase of an 2.5 billion revolving fund to support communities that vacated wetlands. Under the Enhancing Resilience of Communities to Climate Change programme, the fund will help communities start new income-generating projects instead of farming in the wetlands. Some of the areas targeted are Maziba, Aswa and Awoja in the Victoria Upper Nile and Kyoga areas. Project manager Stephen Emor has said that it was incumbent upon the ministry to give support.