Candidates wind up campaigns ahead of Thursday's Bukimbiri by-election

Campaigns for the Bukimbiri by-election have entered into the final stretch with polling due on Thursday this week. Monday, saw the 4 candidates in the race meeting voters for one last time to convince them to vote for them and in what has come to be a familiar sight, big wigs from the NRM party were in full attendance to ramp up support for the party’s flag bearer. Meanwhile, the number of candidates nominated to vie for the Busongora south seat has risen to seven following the nomination of 3 more candidates.