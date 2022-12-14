Bukango school in Bukomansimbi seeks gov't aid in teaching sciences

The Administrators of Bukango Seed school in Bukomansimbi district have told parliament's equal opportunities committee that the lack of laboratory equipment, computers, and textbooks has made teaching sciences a hard task and have called for the government’s intervention. The school which was constructed by Victoria Construction Limited at two billion, one hundred and thirty-seven million shillings, was intended to boost education in Bukomansimbi but this has not been achieved.