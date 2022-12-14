Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 News Kenyan man dies after fall at Qatar World Cup stadium
  • 2 News Death toll in DR Congo floods rises to 141
  • 3 News Congolese warlord Ntaganda to serve sentence in Belgium
  • 4 National Museveni suffers gaffe as his Twitter account posts wrong Mt Rwenzori photo
  • 5 National Hundreds flock Matany hospital for subsidised medical services