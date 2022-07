Bugisu locals prepare for coming of imbalu ceremonies

Preparations for this year's imbalu festive have kicked off in Bugisu. The ceremony that has not been held for the last two years, owing to the Covid 19 pandemic will see over 2,000 boys circumcised from the 13th of August at the Mutoto cultural ground in Mbale city. Organizing of the ceremony points out that President Yoweri Museveni together with his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta are expected to preside over this function.