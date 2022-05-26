Abwooli has trekked to Namugongo every year since 1991

It is part of the culture for many believers to make the annual pilgrimage to Namugongo martyrs’ shrines to commemorate the men who were killed for their faith many many years ago. For two years, 2020 and 2021, the pilgrimage was on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For many who used to walk to Namugongo, they look at this break as a time that lowered their spiritual strength. One of those who made the yearly trek since 1991 is Rose Kirinju Abwooli who lives in Harugongo village, Kabarole district.