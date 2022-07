23 year old quadriplegic realises her dream

One of Uganda’s top music producers Paddy Kayima has come to the aid of Suzan Nalukwago a quadriplegic to pursue her singing career. Nalukwago’s initial dreams of becoming a lawyer were shattered when she suffered two seizures that left her blind and bound to a wheelchair for the rest of her life. She has instead started seeking to pursue her second talent which is singing.