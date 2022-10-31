11 Ecosan toilets donated to schools in Kitagwenda district

The Rotary clubs of Kololo and Kenosha in the USA have partnered to donate 11 Ecosan toilets to eleven schools in Kitagwenda district in western Uganda. They have also financed the construction of six boreholes in different communities there. This project is aimed at addressing the challenge of waterborne diseases and other illnesses that arise from poor disposal of human waste. It is expected that the project will be completed in six months.