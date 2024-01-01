New year leaves Mubende people ecstatic for the first time in three years

In Mubende District, the joy was overwhelming as the people had not celebrated in style. The area had not held New Year's Day celebrations for three years as the area was struck initially by the Covid-19 lockdown and then an Ebola outbreak in the area. Celebrations started with prayers in different churches and others on the streets of Mubende. The fun included a display of fireworks at Victory Restoration Church and Club One Mubende.