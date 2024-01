New LOP pledges to ensure observance of human rights

Two and a half weeks after the announcement, Nakawa West MP, Joel Ssenyonyi has received the instruments of power for the office of the leader of opposition from the predecessor Mathias Mpuuga who scoffed at those with doubts about a peaceful transition. Ssenyonyi said he would use his office to advocate for the effective observance of human rights, also promising to be the voice of the marginalized.