Nebbi Diocese chosen to organize Martyrs Day this year

On June 3rd, 2023, during the annual celebrations to honor the Uganda Martyrs, Nebbi Diocese was chosen to organize and animate the celebrations this year. The diocese, led by Bishop Raphael P'mony Wokorach, has come up with a 1.8 billion tis budget to cater for all activities. According to the organizing committee, about 500 pilgrims will trek from Nebbi to Namugongo Martyrs Shrine. Rashul Adidi has the details.