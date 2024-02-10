NDA urges farmers to be more vigilant about Foot and Mouth Diseases vaccines

The National Drug Authority has called on livestock farmers to be more vigilant and avoid being conned by unscrupulous individuals who sell fake Foot and Mouth Disease vaccines. This comes at a time when farmers in 37 districts are suffering from the debilitating outbreak of foot and mouth disease, which has paralyzed the animal husbandry sector. Meanwhile, livestock farmers are calling for quick intervention from the government before they lose their herds and livelihoods.