NDA has closed over 145 unlicensed drug shops in Mbale

The National Drug Authority has closed 149 drug outlets in 11 districts in the three sub-regions of Bukedi, Bugisu, and Sebei. The operation saw 311 boxes of assorted medicines and over 80 million shillings impounded. The drug shops affected were closed for operating without meeting the standards and the NDA. The authority is characterized by smuggled drugs from Kenya that come through the borders of Malaba, Busia, Lwakhakha.