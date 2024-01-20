NDA concerned at lack of drug security in Tooro

The National Drug Authority has called for increased support in the fight against drug smuggling. This follows reports of a police officer in Kyenjojo, who was arrested for his involvement in stealing government drugs and selling them to the DR Congo. The drugs are said to have also been sold to ADF rebels in the DR Congo. It is on this note that the chairperson of the National Drug Authority Dr. Medard Bitekyerezo called on the locals to expose such people, so they can be charged in courts of law.