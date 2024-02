NDA closes down over 100 drug shops in Hoima

The National Drug Authority NDA has closed 180 illegal Drug outlets and also impounded 416 boxes of drugs worth over 100 million shillings in Western Region. The move came about in an operation carried out in the districts of Hoima, Hoima City, Kikuube, Kyankwanzi, Masindi and Kyenjojo. However, according to Samuel Kyomukama the Head of Enforcement at the NDA, most of the illegal Drug outlets closed were in Kyankwanzi District.