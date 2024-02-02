Nawangwe: Makerere University to prioritise research and innovation

Makerere University is looking to add value to the research conducted by the university students in order to make it commercially viable. According to Vice Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, this will be done through channeling resources to the university’s innovation pod, where researchers and innovators will converge to share knowledge and best practices. Prof Nawangwe's call came on the last day of the university’s 74th graduation ceremony where Henry Ssuubi, a student whose 4-year stay at Makerere has been tracked by NTV finally earned his degree in Mechanical Engineering.