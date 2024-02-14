National ID renewal available online or at parish centers

You can choose to apply online or opt to do it physically at the registration centers in the 10,594 parishes across the country. These are part of the guidelines issued by the National Identification and Registration Authority through which Ugandans can renew or enroll for national identity cards. The National Identification and Registration Authority is planning a mass renewal of the cards that will start expiring in 2024, as Walter Mwesigye reports.