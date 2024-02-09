Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Minister urges youth to seize internet opportunities for socio-economic transformation
  • 2 National Museveni cautions judges on new trend of sophisticated crime
  • 3 National Over 10,000 fishermen stranded as green algae invades Lake Kijjanebarola
  • 4 National Leaders champion fight against FGM
  • 5 National URA on the spot over shooting of smugglers