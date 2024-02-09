NARO collaborates with seed suppliers to ensure high-quality seeds

The National Agriculture Research Organisation has signed a memorandum of understanding with several seed companies to ensure that seeds sold on the market are of high quality. According to NARO, they will profile seed companies to eliminate counterfeit seeds on the market. However, managers of seed companies want the government to grant them access to low-interest loans from the Uganda Development Bank to enable them to buy quality machines for producing standard seeds.