Namibia mourns the passing of its third president

The Namibian government formally announced the death of President Hahe Geingob, who succumbed to cancer complications at the age of eighty-two. Re-elected in 2019, the head of state, who was serving the second and final term as president, passed on this morning in a hospital in the capital Windhoek. Former vice president Nangolo Mbumba has since taken office and is making arrangements, for his predecessor's funeral.