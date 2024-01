NAM Summit traffic plan: Private Cars defy restrictions, raise questions

Last week, traffic police announced that private cars would not be allowed to use roads leading to the NAM summit venue of Speke Resort Convention Centre in Munyonyo to avoid congestion. The measures have not been formally put in place today as private vehicles used the Entebbe Expressway, Northern Bypass, and Ggaba Road, leading to Speke Resort Munyonyo. Raymond Tamale asks why.