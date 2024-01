NAM Summit addresses Israel-Palestine conflict

Ministers from Non-Aligned Movement countries are urging the summit to take a position on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. The ministerial meeting of the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit commenced in Kampala today, following a prior meeting of permanent secretaries and technical officials in the same city. Meanwhile, Uganda's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gen. Jeje Odongo, has been elected as the chair of the ministerial meeting.