NAM CONFERENCE :Middle east states wanted strong language against Israel

When senior officials from the Non-Aligned Member states convened prior to the summit of the heads of states, Middle East states strongly advocated for the use of strong language in the Kampala declaration. What they meant by strong language has now become clear that it was the use of the word genocide in the final document about the ongoing Israel attack on the Gaza Strip. However, Uganda’s permanent representative to the United Nations Adonia Ayebare told Jackson Onyango in an interview that compromise was reached to drop the genocide word although there was fierce rejection by some of the states. Ayebare also highlights key takeaways from the summits and what lies ahead.