Nakawa West MP replaces Mathias Mpuuga as LOP

The Parliament has today officially designated Nakawa West MP Joel ssenyonyi as the new leader of opposition. In taking up office from Mathias Mpuuga, Senyonyi vowed not to hold back in putting government in check especially on corruption. However, the NRM Chief says that they will respond in equal measure. Ssenyonyi replaces Mathias Mpuuga for the next two and a half years.