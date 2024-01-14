Nabbanja urges public to back Kakumiro construction

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja is inviting the people of Mubende and Kakumiro to partner with the government to restore a broken river crossing, at River Nyamuhugura, which connects the districts of Mubende and Kakumiro. She made the call while addressing residents from the two districts at the construction site. Nabbanja said the local support would enable a faster connection for the two areas. The government has deployed a Chinese firm, China Communication Construction Company (CCCC) Limited to rebuild the bridge, affected by rising water levels there.