Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 World Trump leaves Florida home to surrender to charges in New York
  • 2 National Masaka police faces eviction over Shs86m rent arrears
  • 3 World Zelensky hopes Putin will be held in 'basement with bucket'
  • 4 National Court directs on case against two MPs
  • 5 National Four NUP supporters granted bail