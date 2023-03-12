Deputy speaker, Thomas Tayebwa commits Uganda to peace building
FOOTBALL: Vipers SC unveils Alex Isabirye as new coach
CRICKET: Nuwagaba re-elected as [ UCA ] chairperson
GOLF: Kenya's Muthai Kibugu wins ABSA open in Nairobi
BASKETBALL: Nakivale youth academy, Ndejje SS win Jovoc tourney
Why KCCA is obsessed with road contracts
Naalya residents upset at smell from sewer lagoon
Onesimus Asiimwe enthroned as 6th bishop in Kigezi North Anglican diocese
MP Basalirwa optimistic at chances in new anti-homosexual bill
Political clientelism! Report details elite capture of Ugandan security forces | Panorama
IGG unveils probe into implicated cabinet members
EBIDIBA BYA KAZAMBI : Eby’e Naalya bimazeeko abatuuze obwekyusizo olw’ekivundu
OKUKOLA ENGUUDO MU KAMPALA : Munnamateeka Walubiri ayogedde ku nkalu eziriwo
Ataakulaba! Wasswa ne Mayanja boogedde ku bipimo by’edda
ABAANA KU NGUUDO: E Malaba beeyongedde, abakulembeze basobeddwa
REV. ONESMUS ASIIMWE: Atuuziddwa ng’omulabirizi wa North Kigezi