Musician helps build community toilets from discarded plastics

Many of you might know Tadeo Mayega or Zex Bilangilangi for his power-filled stage performances as a musician but away from the limelight, Zex Bilangilangi is working to improve the living conditions of his roots in the ghettos of Kamwokya. His pilot project to construct community toilets is changing the way of life for hundreds of people who have for long been suffering from poor disposal of fecal matter with its related problem