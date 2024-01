Museveni pardons 13 prisoners on health grounds: process explained

On Wednesday, President Yoweri Museveni pardoned 13 prisoners on health and humanitarian grounds, in accordance with Article 121 of the constitution. Uganda Prison Service Spokesperson Frank Baine mentioned that these individuals are among the over 800 names submitted last year for pardon. NTV's NOBERT ATUKUNDA spoke to the Uganda Prisons and the Attorney General to delve into the workings of this process.