Museveni calls for unity against imperialism at NAM Summit

President Museveni rallied Non-Aligned Movement member countries to oppose and reject any threats and attempts of imperialism on the African continent. He made these remarks while officially opening the 19th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Heads of State and Government at the Speke Resort Convention Centre in Munyonyo. The event was attended by several heads of state and government. In his address, the president called on the international community to cease bullying developing countries and condemned all unjust wars.