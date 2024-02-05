Museveni calls for swift justice through alternative dispute resolution

President Museveni has urged the judiciary to reassess the country's justice system, emphasizing the importance of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms for swift justice delivery. The call was conveyed by Vice President Jessica Alupo during the official opening of the 25th annual Judges' Conference in Kampala. According to the president, the existing justice system is a legacy of colonialism, and there is a need to expedite case resolution, aligning with the promptness observed in traditional African settings.