Museveni calls for African investment in Uganda and East Africa

President Museveni has urged investors from across Africa to explore the abundant investment opportunities in Uganda and the East African region. The call was issued during the East Africa Business and Investment Forum held in Kampala, as a side event of the Non-Aligned Movement Conference. In a speech delivered by Vice President Jessica Alupo, the president emphasized that the continent's economic growth hinges on enhanced intra-Africa trade.