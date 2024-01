Museveni assumes NAM chairmanship

For the next three years, President Museveni will chair the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement. Museveni assumed this role during the Heads of State and Governments sitting at Speke Resort Hotel Munyonyo, Kampala. He informed the summit that the formation of NAM 61 years ago was a necessary antidote to the irrational polarization of the world between capitalist and communist countries.