Mulago Hospital held liable for death of newborn

By Walter Mwesigye More by this Author

The High Court in Kampala has found Mulago Hospital accountable for the tragic loss of a newborn delivered within its premises. The judgment, the outcome of a legal battle initiated by the Center for Health Human Rights and Development (CEHURD) and the grieving mother, Ms Fatumah Nakayima, targeted both the Executive Director of Mulago National Referral Hospital and the Attorney General.

Presided over by Justice Phillip Odoki, the Civil Division of the High Court declared that Mulago Hospital's negligence, specifically its failure to promptly deliver Ms. Nakayima Fatumah's baby after birth and provide information regarding the baby's whereabouts, whether deceased or alive, constitutes a violation of her fundamental right to health. The court has emphasized the crucial importance of upholding patients' rights and ensuring transparent communication in medical facilities.

In response to the distressing ordeal suffered by Ms. Nakayima Fatumah, the court has ordered Mulago Hospital to pay a significant compensation of UGX 50,000,000/-. This decision reflects the recognition of the severe psychological distress inflicted upon Ms. Nakayima Fatumah, impacting her mental well-being.

The case highlights the imperative need for healthcare institutions to prioritize patient care, communication, and accountability to prevent similar unfortunate incidents in the future.