Mubende experiences improvement in PLE results, despite initial concerns

There was a concern that pupils in Mubende district might fail the PLE examinations due to poor performance in last year's mock examinations. Out of 4,986 pupils who sat for these examinations, only 21 passed with a first grade, and 2,960 pupils received ungraded results. However, according to the PLE results released this Thursday, the district showed a significant performance improvement, with over 300 first grades. Additionally, we have learned about the withholding of PLE results for 311 pupils.