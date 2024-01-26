MPs want shs4 bn set aside for post NAM conference activities

Parliament has recommended that 4 billion shillings should be set aside to cater for post-Non Aligned Movement Summit and G77 summit activities to enhance the chairmanship of president Museveni who took over the chairmanship of the two blocks. This was the recommendation by the budget committee during plenary during the presentation of the 52.7 trillion shillings budget framework paper report. However, in a minority report read out by Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda called for the paper to be thrown out claiming two ceiling figures were provided which is against the law with state minister of Finance Henry Musaasizi thinking otherwise.