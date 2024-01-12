MPs task education sector to explain delayed implementation

Ministry of Education officials have been tasked to explain to a parliament committee on education why the government is delaying the implementation of the much-awaited revised A-level curriculum. This comes after reports that preparations to roll out the curriculum by the National Curriculum Development Centre had been put on hold, after advice from top ministry officials. But ministry officials, led by the State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysestom Muyigo have denied these allegations.