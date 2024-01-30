MPs question foot and mouth quarantine, call for compensation amid farmer losses

Members of Parliament have questioned the government's decision to impose a quarantine on over 32 districts affected by Foot and Mouth disease. According to the legislators, the government should compensate all stakeholders affected by the outbreak, citing its slow reaction in stopping the spread across various parts of the country. Meanwhile, the massive quarantine has left many farmers and traders facing losses at a critical time, just a few days away from the academic year beginning.