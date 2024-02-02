MPs query utilisation of shs5bn for Maziba dam rehabilitation

Members of Parliament on the natural resources and environment committee are calling for closer scrutiny of what happened to a shs: 5 billion allocations to the rehabilitation of the old Maziba dam in Kabale district. The members, who are on the oversight tour of Western Uganda to assess the level of progress, of the power dams and power stations say they appropriated Shs 5 billion for the rehabilitation of the dam, which should be putting out 4Mega Watts of power instead of 0.8Mega Watts now.