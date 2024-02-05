MPs concerned over delay in $219M grow project for women entrepreneurs

A section of Members of Parliament has expressed concern about the delayed implementation of the Grow project, intended to support women entrepreneurs in boosting their businesses. The 219 million US DOLLAR World Bank-funded project, which started in 2022, will end in 2027. Some lawmakers, mandated to monitor the project's implementation, say that despite evidence provided by the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development that some women have benefited, they have not identified any beneficiaries from their respective constituencies. Gender ministry officials were meeting with MPs to assess the progress of the project.