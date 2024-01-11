MPs block Electoral Commission budget defense amid leadership transition

A team of technical people from the Electoral Commission has been barred by MPs from defending the electoral body's budget framework for the 2024\2025 financial year. MPs on the Legal Committee of Parliament, led by Robinah Rwakoojo, the head of the committee, made the decision after realizing that the mandate of the existing EC leadership ended last week. Contracts of the EC chairperson, his vice, and all the five commissioners expired recently.