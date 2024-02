Motor rallying: Jas Mangat wins season opening Mbarara rally

Jas Mangat has won this season's National Rally Championship opener after driving fastest ahead of 39 drivers in the Mbarara City Rally. Returning after a break last season, Mangat finished fastest on day one yesterday. Today, he completed the task ahead of Jonas Kansiime in second place. Ponsiano Lwakataka finished the race in third place, ahead of Moustapha Mukasa.