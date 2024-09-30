S.4 candidates to write their first examination on 14th, October
UWA opposes waiving tariffs for travelers using the Murchison Falls National Park route
Police officer murders 32-year-old former girlfriend, Babra Kongai
Kasangati elderly improve welfare through socialization
MPs propose amendment of wildlife act to mitigate conflict with humans
Katonga Road faction of FDC congratulate Ssemakadde on win
OKUTULUGUNYA ABASAJJA: Waliwo akukkulumidde poliisi obutafa ku misango gyabwe
Omupoliisi asse banne babiri
OKUYITA MU KKUUMIRO LYA MURCHISON: UWA egamba ssi yaakulekerawo kusolooza ssente ku basaabaze
‘TIMETABLE’ Y’EBIGEZO EFULUMYE: Etandika n’aba S.4 nga 11 omwezi gwa October
Owa Africa Oil, omulambo gwe gusangiddwa mu nsiko
OBULAMU BW’OBUKADDE: Baabano abasamba omupiira gw’ebigere okwekuuma obulungi
OKULIWA ABALUMBIBWA EBISOLO: Ababaka baakuleeta ennongoosereza mu tteeka
AMAZZI GASSE ABAANA: Gaabakuluggusizza mu nkuba eyafudembye eggulo e Masaka
Drivers in Hoima City call for government support in accessing anti-poverty programs