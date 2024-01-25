More boys dropping out, Minister targets exam cheating

Expressing concern over the rising dropout rate, Education Minister Janet Kataha Museveni has highlighted a troubling trend. According to the First Lady, recent data reveals a higher number of boys dropping out before Primary Leaving Examinations compared to girls. The Education Minister has called upon the police to ensure that individuals who facilitated cheating in last year's Primary Leaving Examinations are held accountable. Sudhir Byaruhanga provides the details.