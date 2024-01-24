Molly Katanga key suspect in the killing of her husband last year

Molly Katanga, a key suspect in the killing of her husband Henry Katanga at their residence in Mbuya Nakawa division has been charged with murder. While appearing before the Nakawa Court Chief Magistrate, Erias Kakooza, court read the evidence that prosecution has on their file against Molly Katanga who was appearing in court for the first time since the fateful day on the 2nd of November 2023. It is alleged that Molly shot and killed her husband Katanga from their bedroom at their home in Mbuya as Sudhir Byaruhanga reports.