Ministry officials say shs 2.5 bn needed to secure oil pipeline

The Ministry of Defence has a shortfall of Shs2.5 billion that would be used to secure the East African Crude Oil Pipeline that will run from Hoima to Tanga, in Tanzania. The minister of Defence Vincent Ssempijja says the defence sector has been allocated 3.88 trillion shillings for the next financial year 2024/2025 and the item for securing the pipeline has been left out. He was leading other ministry officials who appeared before the Defence Committee of Parliament to defend the increment they needed.