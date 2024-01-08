Ministers provide vehicles for International summits in Uganda

Several ministers have relinquished their official vehicles for use by delegates arriving for the Non-Aligned Movement and the G77 + China summits starting next week. Indicative figures reveal that approximately 80 percent of the needed 800 vehicles have been submitted by government institutions for inspection at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds. The vehicles, some of which have been parked at Kololo for three weeks, will be returned to their respective institutions after the conclusion of the two significant meetings.