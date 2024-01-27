Minister Tumwebaze presides as 42 Kamwenge villages are connected to clean water

Over 42 villages in Kamwenge district have been connected to clean and safe water in order to reduce the burden of waterborne diseases in the area. Under a 7 billion program supported by the Water for People organization, a piped water supply system was extended to areas of Kahunge and Kabuga town councils in addition to the rehabilitation of the Nkarakara gravity flow scheme. This is in addition to the construction of 21 modern latrines in 6 schools to support in the area of sanitation. Karungi Joseph Kamwenge district chairperson is optimistic about the projects saying the initiative will curtail the number of waterborne diseases that have been a burden to members in communities.