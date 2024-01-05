Minister Ruth Nankabirwa: Yaka meters will stop functioning by 24th, November, 2024

The Ministry of Energy has revealed that the current pre-paid electricity meters commonly known as Yaka meters will stop functioning by the 24th of November this year. While addressing the Media today, Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa explained that the power suppliers are working round the clock to ensure that no inconveniences are caused during the upgrade of the system. Hon. Nankabirwa further announced that the electricity tariff has been reduced to facilitate competitiveness in the manufacturing sector as SUDHIR BYARUHANGA reports.